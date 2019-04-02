New surveillance footage shows armed robbers at a Mission Valley apartment complex. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published 28 minutes ago)

San Diego police are stepping up efforts to catch a trio of suspects who robbed a couple at gunpoint inside a Mission Valley apartment's parking garage nearly two weeks ago.

Surveillance video was released Tuesday showing three men enter the parking garage at the Millennium luxury apartment complex off Camino de la Reina at about 11:30 p.m. on March 20.

Moments later, the three men are seen running from the garage with a handbag and a rolling suitcase.

The couple told police the three men chased them through the parking garage, armed with guns.

The suspects demanded the man and woman's luggage; in Spanish, one yelled to the couple to "Give me everything you have! Fast," SDPD said.

At one point, one of the suspect's struck the woman in the face.

After grabbing the couple's belongings, the suspects took off from the garage on foot. SDPD believes they have gotten away in a white, early 2000s Hyundai Sonata or Kia Optima.

The San Diego Police Department and Crime Stoppers released the surveillance video and photos, as well as offered a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest, in an attempt to locate the suspects.

Two of the suspects were described as stocky and in their mid-20s to early-30s while the third was described as a bit older, 30 to 40 years old, with an athletic build.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with white lettering, dark colored pants and white shoes. The second was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.

The third suspect was wearing a Raiders jacket, black pants, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7957 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.