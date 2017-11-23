Crews Rush to Put Out Flaming La Mesa House Fire

Fire crews at the scene of a La Mesa house fire.

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire in La Mesa on Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out around 10:18 a.m. Thursday on the 3800 block of Carbo Court in La Mesa. The location is just north of State Route 94.

The initial fire started in the garage, fire officials said. They have since put that fire out, but the flames extended into the house. Crews are working to put out those flames.

SDG&E officials have been asked to respond in addition to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials and Heartland Fire officials.

No other information was available.

