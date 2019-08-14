Fireifghters Rescue Cat From House Fire in Lemon Grove

Firefighters resuscitated a cat rescued from a house fire in Lemon Grove Wednesday.

Heartland Fire Department crews were called to a burning home on the 1700 block of Dupont Circle off Imperial Avenue and Canton Drive just before 4 p.m.

They arrived to find a single-story home engulfed in flames.

A cat was found inside and successfully resuscitated by firefighters, a HFD spokesperson said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb/Arson team was called to the home to assist in the ongoing investigation.

No other information was available.

