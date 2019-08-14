Fireifghters Rescue Cat From House Fire in Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fireifghters Rescue Cat From House Fire in Lemon Grove

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fireifghters Rescue Cat From House Fire in Lemon Grove

    Firefighters resuscitated a cat rescued from a house fire in Lemon Grove Wednesday.

    Heartland Fire Department crews were called to a burning home on the 1700 block of Dupont Circle off Imperial Avenue and Canton Drive just before 4 p.m.

    They arrived to find a single-story home engulfed in flames.

    A cat was found inside and successfully resuscitated by firefighters, a HFD spokesperson said.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb/Arson team was called to the home to assist in the ongoing investigation.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices