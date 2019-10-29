Crews Respond to La Jolla Gas Leak - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Respond to La Jolla Gas Leak

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Crews are responding to a gas leak in La Jolla after a pipe broke Tuesday morning.

    A 3/4" pipe broke in the 6700 block of Muirlands Drive after a third-party contractor struck it, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews received a call about the leak at around 10:30 a.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later.

    SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene, spotting firefighters blocking a roadway that leads to the home where the pipe broke.

    A fire engine was parked outside a home on Muirlands Drive where it appeared construction was taking place in the front yard.

    SDG&E and SDFD are working to control the leak.

    No other information was available.

