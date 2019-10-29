Crews Respond to La Jolla Gas Leak

Crews are responding to a gas leak in La Jolla after a pipe broke Tuesday morning.

A 3/4" pipe broke in the 6700 block of Muirlands Drive after a third-party contractor struck it, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews received a call about the leak at around 10:30 a.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene, spotting firefighters blocking a roadway that leads to the home where the pipe broke.

A fire engine was parked outside a home on Muirlands Drive where it appeared construction was taking place in the front yard.

SDG&E and SDFD are working to control the leak.

No other information was available.

