Crews Manage to Knock Out Brush Fire Reported in East County

NBC 7's Alex Presha has more information. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Brush Fire Near I-8 in East County

Cal Fire San Diego was able to quickly tackle a vegetation fire near Golden Acorn Casino in Campo.

The fire, dubbed Crestwood Fire by Cal Fire, was reported at about 3 a.m. near Interstate 8 and Crestwood Road. The fire reached 20 acres before the forward rate was stopped around 7:25 p.m., said Cal fire.

four crews and 20 engines responded to the fire as winds picked up in the area.

“We had pretty significant winds out here approximately 20 mph, which created a rapidly growing incident,” said Jon Heggie, Cal Fire Battalion Chief.

Evacuation orders were given for nearby residents.

No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out after a Red Flag Warning expired at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was available.

