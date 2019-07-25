Crews Battle Fire at Abandoned Building Near Viejas Casino - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Battle Fire at Abandoned Building Near Viejas Casino

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Flames from a structure fire near the Viejas Casino and Resort spread to brush in East County overnight, prompting a large response from firefighters. 

    Crews were called to a two-story abandoned home near Willow Road north of Interstate 8 and east of Alpine at about 2 a.m. and, upon arrival, called for backup. 

    Firefighters with Heartland, Santee, Viejas and San Diego fire departments worked to control the large flames that were shooting from the home. 

    Once the blaze was out, crews remained at the scene for several hours to mop up the fire and ensure hot spots didn't flare up. 

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

