Crew of 4 Presumed Dead in Marine Helicopter Crash Near El Centro

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    DVIDS
    ISRAEL (March 12, 2018) U.S. Marines assigned to the Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel (TRAP) team, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter to begin fast-rope training, Israel, March 12, 2018. The 26th MEU is participating in exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 to strengthen relationships and capabilities with the Israeli Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally/Released)

    Four crew members who were aboard a Marine helicopter when it crashed Tuesday near El Centro are presumed dead, U.S. Marine Corps officials confirmed.

    The Marine Corps said a CH-53E Super Stallion from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at MCAS Miramar crashed "in the vicinity" of El Centro Tuesday at around 2:35 p.m.

    Officials did not confirm the cause of the crash but did say that it happened during a routine training mission. The USMC is withholding the names of those killed pending family notification.

    Officials also did not confirm the military branch affiliation of the four crew members or if they were all Marines.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

