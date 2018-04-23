Students at an East County elementary school were evacuated Monday after reports of a propane leak that could not be found, firefighters said.

A spokesperson for the San Miguel Fire & Rescue (SMFD) said Crest Elementary School, part of the Cajon Valley Union School District, was evacuated before 9:15 a.m. Monday after a natural gas odor was reported towards the front of the school.

The students were moved to the school's lower-level field out of an abundance of caution while firefighters searched for the source of the odor, the SMFD said.

By about 10:15 a.m., San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews called to assist had still not pinpointed where the smell originated from. The SMFD said the students would soon be allowed back into the school.

No broken gas line or leak was found.

No other information was available.

