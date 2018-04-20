Creek to Bay Cleanup Will See Thousands of San Diegans Give Back

Thousands of San Diegans are expected to take part in a countywide cleanup this Saturday, moving hundreds of thousands of waste off the streets and shores.

I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is hosting its 16th annual Creek to Bay Cleanup and seeking volunteers to take part for Earth Day weekend.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 113 different locations with a kick off at Azalea Recreation Center, 2596 Violet Street.

“It’s a really good way to give back to the community,” ILACSD spokesperson Becca Kuntz told NBC 7. “It’s about the impact of coming together on a larger scale.”

Last year, the annual Creek to Bay Cleanup resulted in 194,000 pounds of trash - nearly half of the total amount of waste removed by ILACSD that year, according to its website.

Kuntz said the event isn’t just about trash collection, but about beautifying San Diego. At over 100 sites to choose from, San Diegans can participate in gardening, painting murals, and more.

Kuntz recommended bringing a water bottle, gloves, and any other equipment that could help, although tools can be provided for you.

About 20 percent of ILACSD volunteers come from its Creek to Bay Cleanups, according to its website.

“It’s okay to go alone – you’ll make a lot of friends. They’re your neighbors,” Kuntz said.

All are welcome to register to volunteer for the three-hour event on its website. Registration is open until the start of the cleanup at 9 a.m.