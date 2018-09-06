A threat sent to Southwestern College from a student has forced officials to evacuate its Chula Vista campus and all centers Thursday, according to the college.

The Southwestern College Police Department (SWCPD) was investigating the threat, which Southerwestern College deemed credible.

Officials from the college did not specify what the threat was but said it was not related to a threat made last year.

"In an abundance of caution while we investigate, the college is canceling all classes and evacuating all campuses," said Southwestern College Superintendent & President Dr. Kindred Murillo.

Southwestern College will evacuate the Chula Vista campus & all its centers Thursday, Sept. 6, while Campus Police investigate a credible threat. All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and all campuses will close. We will send updates as they become available. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) September 6, 2018

The Chula Vista Police Department was assisting with evacuations. The Department said they were precautionary.

All classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. It was not clear if they would reopen on Friday.

There were no threats to other schools, CVPD said.

Southwestern College's main campus is located on Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista. It operates two learning centers in Otay Mesa and National City. Combined, the three centers serve about 20,000 students.

No other information was available.

