Medical Helicopter Responds to Crash on SR-125 at SR-94 - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
3 Mumps Cases at Schools in County Could H...
logo_sd_2x

Medical Helicopter Responds to Crash on SR-125 at SR-94

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Medical Helicopter Responds to Crash on SR-125 at SR-94

    All lanes reopened on State Route 125 in La Mesa after a medical helicopter responded to a crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes.

    A motorcycle and two cars collided on SR-125 at Spring Street near the junction with SR-94 at about 9 a.m.

    The freeway was shut down at about 9:50 a.m. so a medical helicopter could land in traffic lanes, Caltrans said. There was no immediate word on injuries.

    At 10 a.m., Caltrans reopened two of the lanes on northbound SR-125. And by 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened on SR-125 near Spring Street.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices