Medical Helicopter Responds to Crash on SR-125 at SR-94

All lanes reopened on State Route 125 in La Mesa after a medical helicopter responded to a crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes.

A motorcycle and two cars collided on SR-125 at Spring Street near the junction with SR-94 at about 9 a.m.

The freeway was shut down at about 9:50 a.m. so a medical helicopter could land in traffic lanes, Caltrans said. There was no immediate word on injuries.

At 10 a.m., Caltrans reopened two of the lanes on northbound SR-125. And by 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened on SR-125 near Spring Street.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.