Crash on I-8 in Mission Valley Causing Traffic Delays - NBC 7 San Diego
Crash on I-8 in Mission Valley Causing Traffic Delays

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 55 minutes ago

    A motorcycle crash forced the closure of multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 near Texas Street in Mission Valley and is causing severe traffic delays for commuters.

    Two lanes of the freeway were closed down as emergency crews responded to the crash. NBC 7's live traffic map showed delays as far west as the I-5 interchange.

    It is not known if anyone was injured at this time.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

