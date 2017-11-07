Crash on I-5 in Mission Bay Sparks Small Brush Fire

A crash sparked a small brush fire in Mission Bay Tuesday.
Two cars crashed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive exit, just after midnight.
Both cars rolled over. One car caught on fire.
The flames spread to nearby brush.
Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department quickly put out the fire.
At least two people were taken to the hospital.
The California Highway Patrol closed the onramp for a short time.
No other information was available.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago