Crash on I-5 in Mission Bay Sparks Small Brush Fire

A crash sparked a small brush fire in Mission Bay Tuesday.

Two cars crashed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive exit, just after midnight.

Both cars rolled over. One car caught on fire.

The flames spread to nearby brush.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department quickly put out the fire.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol closed the onramp for a short time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.