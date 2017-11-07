Crash on I-5 in Mission Bay Sparks Small Brush Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Crash on I-5 in Mission Bay Sparks Small Brush Fire

By NBC 7 Staff

    A crash sparked a small brush fire in Mission Bay Tuesday.

    Two cars crashed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive exit, just after midnight.

    Both cars rolled over. One car caught on fire.

    The flames spread to nearby brush.

    Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department quickly put out the fire.

    At least two people were taken to the hospital.

    The California Highway Patrol closed the onramp for a short time. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

