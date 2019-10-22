CHP Officer Rushed to Hospital After Crash on SR-78

A CHP officer suffered major injuries Tuesday morning in a crash in eastbound lanes state Route 78 at the Interstate 15 junction.

The crash prompted a Sig Alert at about 9:15 a.m. as three lanes of traffic were shut down for an investigation into the crash.

The CHP officer was transported to Palomar Hospital with major injuries. The officer's current condition was not known.

One lane remained open to traffic but the crash was creating major slowdown on a major freeway interchange. It was not clear how long the closure would last.

