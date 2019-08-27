Crash Slows Traffic on Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive in Oceanside

A big rig that appears to have been transporting a large piece of construction equipment traveled off of a San Diego highway Tuesday and crashed into a tree.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash involving several vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive around 11:30 a.m.

There are moderate injuries, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A SigAlert was issued and CHP officials say traffic could be affected for several hours.

No other information was available.

