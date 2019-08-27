Crash Slows Traffic on Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
Crash Slows Traffic on Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive in Oceanside

A SigAlert was issued and CHP officials say traffic could be affected for several hours

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    A big rig that appears to have been transporting a large piece of construction equipment traveled off of a San Diego highway Tuesday and crashed into a tree. 

    California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash involving several vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 at Harbor Drive around 11:30 a.m. 

    There are moderate injuries, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said. 

    A SigAlert was issued and CHP officials say traffic could be affected for several hours. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

