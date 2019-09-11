1 Dead When Motorcycle, Truck Collide on I-5 in Oceanside

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 near Las Flores Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

A fire department dispatcher said that the crash sent the motorcyclist underneath the truck. One person was confirmed dead at the scene.

At least two lanes of traffic were blocked. A Sig Alert was issued at about 7 a.m. and delays of up to 10 minutes were expected.

California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

