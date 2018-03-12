I-8 Lane Closures in Mission Valley Lifted After Vehicle Crash

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near State Route 163 in Mission Valley have been reopened after a brief closure due to a vehicle crash.

Responders at the scene were investigating reports that two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-8 were temporarily closed as the crash was investigated. The westbound side of the freeway reopened at around 8:21 p.m. and all of the eastbound side was unblocked at around 8:50 p.m, according to Caltrans.

The crash happened at around 7:43 p.m., authorities said.

No other information was available.

