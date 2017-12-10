Driver Killed in Crash on SR-94 at SR-125

A driver was killed in a car crash on State Route 94 in La Mesa Sunday.

A car crashed for unknown reasons under the SR-125 overpass at about 9:10 a.m. while traveling in westbound lanes of SR-94, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported seeing a car flipped on its head, blocking three lanes of traffic.

Caltrans issued a Sig Alert at about 9:20 a.m. About two hours later, the Sig Alert was cleared and lanes were reopened.

No other information was available.

