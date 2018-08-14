A deadly crash occurred on Riviera Drive in La Mesa Tuesday morning when one car veered into the wrong lane.

A 40-year-old man drove his Toyota Camry into a Jeep Cherokee at around 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep was a 33-year-old woman.

Shortly after, the La Mesa Police Department arrived at the scene to find both drivers trapped in their cars.

They were immediately taken to the hospital.

The man later died due to injuries received. The woman had minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Witnesses don't believe speed or alcohol were involved with the crash, police said.

La Mesa officials are investigating if the man was driving distracted.

If you have any information about this incident, call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.