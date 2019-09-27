Crash Involving Big-Rig Shuts Down SB I-805 in South Bay

A crash involving a big-rig truck and a motorcycle was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 805 near Orange Avenue Friday morning.
The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol at about 5:10 a.m. Within 20 minutes, all lanes were shut down and cars were being re-routed to HOV lanes.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
The crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.