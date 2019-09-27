Crash Involving Big-Rig Shuts Down SB I-805 in South Bay - NBC 7 San Diego
Crash Involving Big-Rig Shuts Down SB I-805 in South Bay

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A crash involving a big-rig truck and a motorcycle was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 805 near Orange Avenue Friday morning. 

    The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol at about 5:10 a.m. Within 20 minutes, all lanes were shut down and cars were being re-routed to HOV lanes.

    There was no immediate word on injuries. 

    The crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

