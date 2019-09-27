Crash Involving Big-Rig Shuts Down SB I-805 in South Bay

A crash involving a big-rig truck and a motorcycle was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 805 near Orange Avenue Friday morning.

The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol at about 5:10 a.m. Within 20 minutes, all lanes were shut down and cars were being re-routed to HOV lanes.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The crash was cleared just before 7 a.m.

Breaking Cyclist Dies After Crashing With Amtrak Train in Carlsbad

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.