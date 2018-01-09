Big Rig Crash at I-15 Near Friars Slows Traffic

More videos (1 of 9)

1 Hurt in Collision on NB I-15 at Friars Road

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 15 were closed south of Friars Road due to a big rig collision early Tuesday.

A flatbed semi collided with a Ford F-150 at approximately 5 a.m. prompting a SigAlert.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of the person's injuries.

The semi is believed to be leaking diesel onto the road.

As of 6:23 a.m., two lanes remained closed.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.