Big Rig Crash at I-15 Near Friars Slows Traffic

By NBC 7

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Two lanes of northbound Interstate 15 were closed south of Friars Road due to a big rig collision early Tuesday. 

    A flatbed semi collided with a Ford F-150 at approximately 5 a.m. prompting a SigAlert. 

    One person was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of the person's injuries.

    The semi is believed to be leaking diesel onto the road. 

    As of 6:23 a.m., two lanes remained closed. 

