Crash Closes Lanes on SB Interstate 15 Near Escondido

Crash Shuts Down Several Lanes of SB I-15

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 shut down several lanes near Escondido for part of Tuesday's morning commute.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the collision of three cars and a small truck near the Via Rancho Parkway exit.

The truck's axle broke and three cars were damaged. Two of the cars were totaled according to the CHP.

One driver had his daughter in the car as their vehicle was struck and rotated, ending up facing in the opposite direction.

Andrea Garcia, the girl's mother, arrived at the crash scene and said she was grateful they made it out of the crash.

"God was with us today," Garcia said. "My baby's ok and I'm happy. Just some little scratches."

The CHP initially closed down all but one lane to traffic.

Eventually, the HOV lanes were reopened to all drivers while crews cleaned up the debris from the collision.

No other information was available.

