Crash Ends With Truck in Side of City Heights Building

A truck was sent into the side of a building Thursday evening after a collision with another vehicle in City Heights.

The crash happened just before 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid and University avenues, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said. Two cars crashed and as a result, the truck crashed into the front of a building.

Aerial footage showed a silver truck in the side of a Lotus Garden pho restaurant.

Two people were injured. The extent of their injuries was not made clear.

Southbound Euclid Avenue was backed up as SDFD and San Diego Police Department (SDPD) tended to the scene.

The building did not receive any structural damage.

No other information was available.

