SigAlert Issued for Crash on Interstate 5 in Del Mar

One person died and a SigAlert was issued in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 at Via de la Valle.

A motorcycle was involved in the collision just before 1:30 p.m. and, according to the California Highway Patrol, the rider was down in the traffic lanes.

Emergency personnel responded to take care of one patient, CHP officers said.

Three lanes were blocked, causing delays for both southbound and northbound traffic.

No other information was available.

