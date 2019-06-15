Couple Wakes Up to Find 3 Armed Masked Men in Their Home: SDPD

A couple woke up to find three masked intruders armed with handguns in their home early Saturday morning. NBC 7's Brooke Landau has more. (Published 52 minutes ago)

A couple woke up to find three armed masked men in their home early Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The home invasion occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of 32nd Street in South Park, SDPD said.

The couple was sleeping when they heard a loud bang, the boyfriend got up to investigate and was confronted by three masked men wearing masks and gloves, and armed with rifles and handguns, confirmed Tony Martinez, an SDPD officer.

The men then demanded the boyfriend’s car keys, when he refused they pistol-whipped him, tied him up and tried to force him into their vehicle, SDPD confirmed. He managed to escape and ran to a neighbors house to dial 911.

SDPD said all three men escaped driving northbound on 32nd St., currently there is no vehicle description.

No other information was available.

