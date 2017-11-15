Charges have been filed against a husband and wife accused of taking thousands of dollars from local high school students and parents, after an international band trip booked through their company was canceled and the company filed for bankruptcy.

Brad and Margie Matheson face over 90 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts including embezzlement, failing to maintain passenger funds in a trust account, and failing to provide refunds.

Brad Matheson was arrested in Dade County, Florida, November 10 and will go before a Miami judge in an extradition hearing on Thursday, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office. An arrest warrant has been issued for Margie Matheson, who is “currently at large” according to the district attorney’s office.

NBC 7 Responds first reported on this in April. To see our coverage, click here.

The trip was supposed to take students and parents to Japan this summer but was canceled last month. A total of 70 people (students and parents) from San Marcos, Del Norte, Mission Hills and Eastlake high schools signed up for the trip.

In a press release, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, “These defendants took money from the students and their families, then turned around and spent it on business and personal expenses instead of honoring their agreement.”

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office and the California Attorney General said the total amount of money lost by the local high school band students and their parents is $99,000 and 32 victims have been identified in the indictment.

In a press release, California Attorney General Becerra said, “The California Department of Justice is committed to protecting students and their families from predatory practices...Today’s action is an important step toward justice for the San Diego area families affected by this scam.”

NBC 7 Responds is working on a full story and will update this article as new details become available.







