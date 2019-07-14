County to Return $703K in Refunds to San Diegans

San Diego County has $703,000 in unclaimed refunds, and the county wants the public to claim their money before it’s gone.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector has 1,928 refunds broken into two lists-- countywide unclaimed money and unclaimed property tax refunds.

“Most of the time, we’re collecting money from San Diegans,” said Dan McAllister, Treasurer-Tax Collector. “We love summer when we can give it back and put a little extra vacation cash in people’s pockets. I feel like Robin Hood.”

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the County’s general fund. This year, the TTC has unclaimed refunds totaling $703,000. Unclaimed property tax refunds make up $290,000 of that amount, and $413,000 is from other county departments.

San Diegans, on the unclaimed money lists, have until Sept. 6 to claim the money from the San Diego County TTC.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $14,333.79, owed to the heirs of Mary Stone.

Those who think they have unclaimed money should go the county's website.