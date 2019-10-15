Public Speaks Out on County's Vaping, E-Cigarette Ban Proposal

Local leaders are set to announce proposals cracking down on vaping products. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more. (Published Monday, Sept. 30, 2019)

Dozens of San Diegans voiced their opinions Tuesday to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors about a plan that would ban the sale of vaping devices and flavored tobacco products in unincorporated areas.

The board meeting in Kearny Mesa was standing-room-only, filled with about 70 people in favor of and in opposition to the ban that may be voted on by the board in as little as two months.

Melissa Wise is an e-cigarette user and thinks an e-cigarette ban would miss the point.

"I think that it is masking a bigger issue of how much money the tobacco industry is owed and by whom," she said. "It is helping people with regulation sure, but to take it away, that's just forcing people back to where they want people -- on cigarettes and sick."

The board is considering temporarily banning vaping products until the product can be studied. They are also considering a ban on vaping products that cater to children, such as candy-flavored juices, among other proposals.

The move comes as lung-related illnesses rise across the nation.

Since August, about 1,300 people have been hospitalized from vaping-related illnesses and at least 29 have died, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Of those injured, 80 percent reported using products containing THC, the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana. They have not traced the problem to any single product or ingredient. Vaping products with THC are sold on the black market, and not in stores.

In San Diego County alone, 22 people have been hospitalized in that same time frame.

"The reality is there is so much we don't know about these devices and about these products but what we do know is people are being hospitalized and people are dying and we don't know why," County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

The board will discuss what they heard from the public Tuesday before putting a proposal together.

The proposal goes to the full Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15. If passed, it would take up to three months to implement. And while the ban would be specifically for unincorporated San Diego County, Supervisor Fletcher would like to see it expand county-wide.