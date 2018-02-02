County of San Diego Continues Tradition of Valentine’s Day Weddings

The County of San Diego is offering marriage licenses and ceremonies to couples who want to wed on Valentine's Day. It's a popular date to tie the knot. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

The County is reminding eager couples who want to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day to call ahead for an appointment.

The San Diego County Clerk’s office started promoting its annual tradition of Valentine’s Day weddings and vow renewals back in 2010. It has since become an incredible scene to behold every year at each of the County branches.

The office is reminding couples considering this opportunity that appointments are filling quickly.

The top three busiest days for the County Clerk’s office since 2000 were past Valentine’s Days, with seven in the top 20.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding,” County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg said.

Over 100 licenses were issued last Valentine’s Day, and more than half of the ceremonies were performed in the office. “Six or seven marriages were going on at one time,” Dronenburg said.

Walk-ins are welcomed at the office’s downtown location, but couples must schedule an appointment for the offices in Kearny Mesa, Chula Vista, San Marcos, and El Cajon.

To schedule an appointment, couples can call (619) 237-0502. Non-confidential marriage licenses will cost $70 and an extra $88 for their ceremony to be performed by a member of the County staff.