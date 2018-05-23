The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working to notify UCSD students who may have been exposed to tuberculosis on campus during about a 4-month period this year.

The University said the potential exposure period was from January 25 to May 15 on the university’s main campus in La Jolla.

“Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since they may not have symptoms,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For anyone infected, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent disease.”

Tuberculosis can be passed through indoor air or prolonged contact with an infected individual and can be cured with antibiotics.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include coughing, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

Free testing will be provided to students at the campus’ Student Health Center starting May 30.

For more information call:

UC San Diego Student Health Services (858) 534-3300

UC San Diego Occupational Health (858) 822-5340

County TB Control Program (619) 692-8621



