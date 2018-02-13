The Sheriff’s Regional Crime Lab in Clairemont will be converted into affordable housing.

In order to help solve the housing crisis in San Diego, the County Board of Supervisors voted to convert two county properties into affordable housing.

The board will solicit proposals for the development of affordable housing units at the county-owned properties, county officials announced Tuesday.

New affordable housing units for local residents will be developed at the Family Court on Sixth Ave. downtown and the Sheriff's Regional Crime Lab on Mount Etna Drive in Clairemont, according to county officials.

As a result, the Crime Lab will relocate to a new, 156,000-square-foot facility at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa this summer. The San Diego Family Court already moved recently to the new Central Courthouse on Union Street. County officials said that makes both properties available.

The county has conducted site assessments that found both properties to be suitable for immediate development, officials said.

With the board's action, the County director of General Services may now review proposals to develop both properties with at least 50 percent affordable housing for families.

Last year, the homeless population in the region grew by 5 percent. County officials said a total of 5,621 people were unsheltered, which means they were living on the streets.

Officials said there appears to be a connection between the homeless population and the lack of affordable housing available, prompting the decision to create more.

At a meeting on June 26, the board will review proposals from qualified entities. Then the county will look over the proposals and return to the board with their recommendations.