County Supervisors Mull SANDAG '5 Big Moves' Plan

NBC 7 Ashley Matthews talks about the new proposal to create a high speed rail line from Imperial Beach to Oceanside.

An unusual plan to link Imperial Beach with Oceanside by a cross-county high-speed rail will be discussed when the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) unveiled what it is calling "5 Big Moves" Friday.

Before the proposal is formally up for approval, elected officials in both the North and East counties are saying they will not be supporting this new plan.

There still is no plan to pay for the transportation change.

Transforming San Diego's Transportation

San Dag (Published Friday, April 26, 2019)

One proposal being considered would take money away from already planned freeway expansion projects.

“When you go out more suburban or rural, it doesn’t work. In Santee, I’ve got a lot of problems on Highway 52. I haven’t been able to count on SANDAG to get the job done,” Santee Mayor John Minto said in a previous interview.

Here are the five moves SANDAG says will build a world class transportation system for the San Diego region:

1. Complete Corridors – The backbone of a complete transportation system that leverages technology, pricing and connectivity to repurpose how both highways and local roads are used.

2. Transit Leap – A complete network of high-capacity, high-speed, and high-frequency transit services that incorporate new transit modes and improves existing services.

3. Mobility Hubs – Places of connectivity where a variety of travel options converge to deliver seamless travel experience.

4. Flexible Fleets – On-demand, shared, electric vehicles that connect to transit and travel between Mobility Hubs along the network of Complete Corridors.

5. Next OS – The “brain” of the transportation system. An integrated platform that will make all of the strategies work together.

The SANDAG board is made up of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government. They’re hoping to have a finalized plan by November.

Developing SDSO Investigating Deadly Shooting at Mobile Home Park on Lakeside

Others are worried about SANDAG’s credibility, since 15 projects promised to taxpayers have yet to be started or funded.

The County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m.

They will consider a resolution to block future amendments to the 2014 TransNet extension ordinance that would affect the use of local transportation infrastructure funding.

Check back for updates on this developing story.