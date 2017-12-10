County Opens Local Assistance Center in Vista for Lilac Fire

On Monday, the County of San Diego will open Local Assistance Center in Vista to help survivors of the lilac Fire start the rebuilding and recovery process.

Case management, crisis counseling and referral services, tax relief information and records replacement, short-term housing referrals, CalFresh/SNAP resources and information, information on residential rebuilding and permitting and consumer fraud and a mobile medical clinic will al; be available at the center.

Service providers at the center will include 211 San Diego, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters and various insurance providers.

The county will have several departments present, including agriculture, weights and measures, Air Pollution Control District, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk, Animal Services, Child Support Services, Environmental Health, the District Attorney, Public Health, Behavioral Health Services, Aging and Independence Services, Housing and Community Development, Planning and Development Services and Public Works.

The center is located in the Vista branch library at 700 Eucalyptus Ave. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents who live in the unincorporated part of San Diego County may call the Recovery Assistance Hotline at (858) 495-5200 or email CountyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov. Both will be staffed by County employees from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. Residents in incorporated cities looking for recovery assistance are encouraged to contact their city. The County has also launched a Recovery website available at www.sdcountyrecovery.com.