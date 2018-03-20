County Animal Services Offers Half-Price Adoptions for Spring

In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo, puppies stand in a cage at the Canita Sanctuary, which houses hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats after it suffered some damage from Hurricane Maria almost three months ago, where they are protected from euthanasia in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Abandoned animals are overwhelming Puerto Rico’s shelters, which were already struggling to cope with the hundreds of thousands of stray animals that were roaming the island even before the storm approached. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Give an animal the gift of a permanent home this spring!

There is a spring special going on at County Animal Services: half-price for all cats and dogs.

Dozens of animals are available at the county's three animal shelters. Cats and dogs ready for adoption are listed on the Animal Services website.

Fees are for spaying or neutering as well as microchipping, and vaccinations. A free license and a free veterinary exam is also offered.

The adoption fee for a puppy or dog normally costs $69. For a kitten or cat it is normally $58.

The special will waive fees for cats or dogs that are age 5 and above.

All three shelters are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The half-price pets special is going on until Sunday, March 25.

For more information call (619) 767-2675.