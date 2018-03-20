County Animal Services Offers Half-Price Adoptions for Spring

Give an animal the gift of a permanent home this spring!
There is a spring special going on at County Animal Services: half-price for all cats and dogs.
Dozens of animals are available at the county's three animal shelters. Cats and dogs ready for adoption are listed on the Animal Services website.
Fees are for spaying or neutering as well as microchipping, and vaccinations. A free license and a free veterinary exam is also offered.
The adoption fee for a puppy or dog normally costs $69. For a kitten or cat it is normally $58.
The special will waive fees for cats or dogs that are age 5 and above.
All three shelters are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The half-price pets special is going on until Sunday, March 25.
For more information call (619) 767-2675.