SD City Council to Vote on Transformation of Horton Plaza

Stockdale Capital Partners shared a rendering of what could be possible in the reconstruction of the mall at Horton Plaza.

The one-time iconic shopping mall, Horton Plaza, could be getting a facelift. San Diego City Council votes Monday on a revised plan for the mall in the Gaslamp District. The new developer wants to cut the retail space in half while saving many landmarks like the Lyceum Theater.

“When Horton Plaza first opened we were all very excited,” said Diana Tibbs, who started working in Horton Plaza a few years after it opened.

Horton Plaza first opened in August 1985 and was once considered the crown jewel of downtown. Tibbs started working in Casual Corner one of her first jobs out of high school. Now, 30 years later she works downstairs inside Lyceum Theatre's cafe.

“You saw the decline of the mall, you saw the decline of the shops. And the past 20 years, I’ve seen that,” said Tibbs.

But now developer, Stockdale Capital Partners, a commercial real estate firm based in Los Angeles, wants to turn the million-square-foot shopping center into a mix of retail and office space that could appeal to Silicon Valley technology companies.

“Retail itself started to die; our spending habits started to change,” said developer Jimmy Parker.

The developer plans to bring in high tech companies and 3,000 to 4,000 new jobs. Plus a $1.8 billion boost in annual economic activity activity in the plan's first phase.

“If it's high tech businesses like they have been talking about, we think that is another whole market for us,” said Sal Cicalese, Lyceum Theatre front house manager.

Cicalese wants the redevelopment to include conversations to improve the theater's visibility.

“Because of the sunken entrance, it’s right on the street, you can drive right by it and never see it,” said Cicalese.

“We need to bring the community back to the Gaslamp,” said Tibbs.

The city council is set to vote Monday on the new plan if it passes, Stockdale Capital Partners plans to have the renovation completed by 2020. It would be called, Campus on Horton.