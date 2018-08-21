MOUNT PROSPECT, IL - MAY 31: A worker pushes carts outside a Costco Wholesale store May 31, 2006 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Third-quarter earnings reported today were up at Costco, the nation's largest warehouse club operator, although current oil prices affected margins at their associated gas stations. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Costco is next in a long list of companies that are now accepting Apple Pay.

The outlet had a trial run in select stores earlier this year and is now spreading the new payment method nationwide to its 750 locations.

Google Wallet and Samsung Pay will also be accepted.



However, Costco said Apply Pay and others won’t be allowed at its gas stations in a statement to MacRumors.

This comes roughly two years after Costco ended its partnership with American Express for Visa.

This means even with mobile wallets, Costco will still require customers to use a Visa credit card if they're paying with credit. Any debit, ATM, or EBT card will continue to work however.

Apple has been making its way into other big-name brands recently.

In July, eBay announced it would start allowing Apple Pay on its site.

Shortly after, Apple CEO Tim Cook said CVS and 7-11 were on the way too.

Apple Pay makes up half of all mobile wallet users globally, according to a study by Juniper Research.

The payment method alone is used in 30 different countries, said Apple.

Apple hit a $1 trillion market cap on August 2, making it the first publicly traded U.S. company to do so.



Consumer Reports and NBC News looked into the safety of these mobile payments earlier this month.

Apple Pay first launched in October 2014.