Tree Falls on Home on Ynez Street in Coronado

A tree fell on a home in Coronado prompting a response from police, firefighters and San Diego Gas & Electric.

The fallen tree was reported at around 9:45 p.m. at 1517 Ynez Street. A limb of the tree also fell on a home next door.

Two people and their dog were sleeping in an upstairs room when the tree fell but were not injured, Coronado police said.

The tree was approximately 150 years old, according to a city employee.

SDG&E cut off power to the home.

No other information was available.

