Tree Falls on Home on Ynez Street in Coronado - NBC 7 San Diego
Tree Falls on Home on Ynez Street in Coronado

By Rafael Avitabile

Published Aug 26, 2019 at 11:53 PM | Updated at 11:56 PM PDT on Aug 26, 2019

    A tree fell on a home in Coronado prompting a response from police, firefighters and San Diego Gas & Electric.

    The fallen tree was reported at around 9:45 p.m. at 1517 Ynez Street. A limb of the tree also fell on a home next door.

    Two people and their dog were sleeping in an upstairs room when the tree fell but were not injured, Coronado police said.

    The tree was approximately 150 years old, according to a city employee.

    SDG&E cut off power to the home.

    No other information was available.

