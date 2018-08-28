Coronado Sand Sculpture Honors John McCain

A beautiful house nestled on the corner of 8th street and A avenue in Coronado, once was home to John McCain and his parents.

Sherry Hughes Richter and her family have owned the home for more than 50 years.

Through all those years, she says her family felt great pride knowing the senator and veteran once lived here.

"We followed him,” she said. “Not always necessarily agreed or disagreed, we followed him. And it was pretty cool to know that he lived in the house that we were now living in."

Locals Pay Tribute to Late Senator John McCain

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews shares John McCain's ties to America's Finest City. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

Down the street, a few steps onto the sand, was a tribute for all to enjoy.

A popular local sandcastle builder created something in honor of McCain right next to the Hotel del Coronado.

Passersby stopped to take selfies with the sculpture.

Chuck Smith graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with McCain.

His friend came from a long line of military service.

"He got treated the same of everybody else,” Smith said. “No favoritism because you’re a son or a grandson of an admiral."

Smith hopes McCain's never-ending loyalty to the United States lives on in others.

"That was his theme, I think, was do what's best for his country,” Smith said. “I really hope that we move forward from his death with everyone in the country resolving and doing what's best for the country."

McCain died Saturday following a fight with cancer. He is scheduled to be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, after a week of memorial services.

On Wednesday, on what would have been his 82nd birthday, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol.