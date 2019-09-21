Coronado Police Actively Searching for Burglary Suspect Near Adella Lane

Coronado Police are looking for a suspect wanted for several property crimes in Coronado.

Coronado PD has asked for San Diego Police to help assist in the finding of the suspect near 400 Adella Lane in Coronado.

Coronado PD have described the suspect as a man with a shaved head, wearing jeans and a gray and black collared shirt that he stole from a nearby home.

The public is encouraged to call 911 if they spot the suspect.

5th Avenue and Adella Lane are closed off during the search.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.