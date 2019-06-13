Coronado PD Busts Teens Drinking at Stingray Point

Coronado police interrupted a beach party for dozens of teens who were caught drinking alcohol at Stingray Point on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook the Coronado Police Department said officers arrested one teen, and detained 11 more before releasing them to their parents.

Several dozen teens ran away from officers when they responded to Stingray Point at around 3:30 p.m. Two teens were seen dragging an unconscious 16-year-old girl away from the party area, according to CPD.

Paramedics transported the teenage girl to the hospital.

CPD said many of the detained teens had BAC levels between .004 and .121. Teens told officers they had been drinking Gatorade, vodka, watermelon shots and beer.

According to CPD, underage drinkers are at a higher risk for treacherous scenarios including violence, drinking and driving, unwanted sexual activity, assaults and vandalism.

CPD did not say if any of the teenagers invovled were students at Coronado High School.

CHS seniors are scheduled to graduate Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.