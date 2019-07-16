Coronado House Fire Creates Delay for Pregnant Woman, Husband

A fire broke out at an under-construction home in Coronado belonging to a man and a pregnant woman who is expecting to deliver any moment.

The family was not staying at the two-story home on Coronado Avenue and 8th Street near Naval Air Station North Island when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor David Spatafore heard water running and looked outside to see smoke coming from the chimney and the windows.

He said Coronado firefighters responded within minutes of his 911 call and quickly knocked down the fire.

The home was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries, the Coronado Fire Department said.

Spatafore said it was just another delay for the family that wants to get into their renovated home, which was already behind schedule.

"She was due yesterday. I saw them last night and they were complaining how they were late with this and late getting in the house. It's awful," he said.

Several firefighters remained on scene mopping up the mess through 6:30 a.m. An investigation into the cause was ongoing.

No other information was available.

