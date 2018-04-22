 Coronado Flower Show Back in Bloom - NBC 7 San Diego
Coronado Flower Show Back in Bloom

By Brie Stimson

52 minutes ago

The 93rd Annual Coronado Flower Show opened in Spreckels Park Saturday with plenty of roses, orchids and succulents for the whole family. The flower show continues until 4 p.m. Sunday.
