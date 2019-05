Just another example of firefighters going above and beyond.

Coronado firefighters responded to a medical emergency Thursday to give first aid to a resident who fell while painting.

After treating the patient and loading them into an ambulance, the crew noticed a small mess -- the painter's bucket had fallen off the ladder and splashed paint on their car.

Though the ambulance had left, several firefighters stayed at the home and wiped the car down.

Thank you, Coronado Fire Department!