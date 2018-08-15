Coronado Extends Smoking Ban to E-Cigs, Vapes

The City of Coronado is banning the use of e-cigarettes and other battery-operated smoking devices starting Thursday.

In 2014, the city banned smoking on any outdoor public property, except on its golf course. This ban didn’t include e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

This time, the city is clearly banning the smoking of any substance outside with an electronic device, including nicotine and marijuana.

The new ordinance said the use of vaping products may have confused the enforcement of the previous smoking ban.

The Coronado City Council cited that although studies on the long-term health effects of these devices are limited, they remain concerned of any toxic chemicals and secondhand effects in public spaces.

The city will spend between $10,000 and $20,000 on new signage, education, and enforcement of the ban.

It was first introduced on June 19, and it takes effect Thursday.