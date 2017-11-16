A Coronado High School water polo coach, suspended after accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a middle school boy back in 2011, will return to work at the end of the month.

Randy Burgess will return to work on Nov. 27.

Burgess' attorney, Matthew Herron said he and his client were disappointed the suspension based on an unfounded allegation lasted this long.

"We received notice yesterday (from) the district that Mr. Burgess should return to the classroom on Monday, November 27, 2017," Herron said via email. "The reason the District provided was that the third party did not file a lawsuit within the six months allowed."

Burgess has fought back against the accusations.

"It's a ridiculous allegation. I enjoy young people. I enjoy the way they go through the process of education, whether it's the athletic arena or classroom," Burgess has said in a previous interview with NBC 7. "Beyond that, no!"

The district put Burgess on paid administrative leave in April of this year when the allegations surfaced, which they investigated.

No criminal charges were filed.

"We're disappointed this has taken so long," Herron said. "It shouldn't have. There's never been any merit to the claim."



Court documents state the alleged incident happened multiple times in a public place.

Burgess has said claims that it happened in a poolside bathroom at Coronado High a "total fabrication."

"There are scores, if not hundreds of people using the facility. It's a very obvious place," Burgess said. "Someone would recognize if an adult was going into a restroom facility with a minor."

Outside Coronado High School on Thursday, parents said they were relieved the popular coach and teacher was returning.

"I think it's well past time," said parent Ken Ireland. "It's time to get him back in the classroom and teaching our kids."