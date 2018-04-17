Coronado City Council Votes to Uphold Historic Designation

How many neighborhoods in San Diego feature a home more than 100 years old? Not many, and that's why Coronado residents are fighting to keep one of the 220 such homes standing in their city. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the story. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The Coronado City Council voted in a public hearing Tuesday evening to uphold a historic designation for a home at 1405 10th Street just blocks from the Hotel Del Coronado and Glorietta Bay.

The meeting was an effort to appeal the Historic Resource Commission’s March 21 decision that the home met the criteria for historic designation.

The home, built in 1909, is an example of Eclectic Craftsman Bungalow, which was popular in the early 1900s, according to the Historic Resource Commission.

"This place matters for us, it matters for future generations, it matters for our country," Coronado resident Christie Curran said.



In January, the property’s owner submitted a Notice of Intent to Demolish application, which is required for any partial or full demolition in Coronado homes more than 75 years old.

Former occupants of the house include Albert Healy, who was a member of the Canadian parliament between 1923 and 1925 when he and his wife, Grace, lived in Coronado. Grace Healy was an artist and member of the Franklin Club.

Captain Richard Donald Greer, who later served as Commander of Naval Air Station North Island between 1966 and 1968, also lived in the home.

The construction history shows modifications to the home dating back to 1911, which include an addition a driveway and a garage as well as foundation work and plumbing – but it has not been substantially modified.

“I’m just worried that my kids and their kids; there are not going to be any homes left that are 109 years old,“ city resident Mary Farley said. “It’s important to me that you all, we all, together do what we can to preserve these houses that are disappearing.”

Henry Neale, who is listed as the contractor for the home, was building in Coronado as early as 1888. He also built the Hawthorne Inn on First Avenue in San Diego, which is listed as a designated historic resource. He built other homes in Coronado as well.

The historic home was recently on the market for $2.69 million.



