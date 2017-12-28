Corona Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash at Ocotillo Wells

A man died in a crash at the California State Park in Ocotillo Wells Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 39-year-old Corona man was riding a dirt bike when he struck a sand dune and lost control. After the bike struck a second sand dune, the bike went airborne and the rider was ejected, the CHP said.

The man died from major injuries he suffered when he fell into a dirt/rock field, officers said.

Investigators said it's not known how fast the man was traveling at the time of the incident. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, officials said.

Ocotillo Wells is a popular destination for off-road enthusiasts and campers during the winter months.







