Corona Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash at Ocotillo Wells

By R. Stickney

Published at 9:01 AM PST on Dec 28, 2017

    Robert Rossi

    A man died in a crash at the California State Park in Ocotillo Wells Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    The 39-year-old Corona man was riding a dirt bike when he struck a sand dune and lost control. After the bike struck a second sand dune, the bike went airborne and the rider was ejected, the CHP said. 

    The man died from major injuries he suffered when he fell into a dirt/rock field, officers said. 

    Investigators said it's not known how fast the man was traveling at the time of the incident. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, officials said. 

    Ocotillo Wells is a popular destination for off-road enthusiasts and campers during the winter months. 



