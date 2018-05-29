Convicted Rapist Gets 186-Year Prison Sentence

A booking photo of Jeremiah Williams released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

A San Diego man who beat, choked and raped two women in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to 100 years to life plus 86 years in state prison.

Jeremiah Williams, 26, was convicted May 1 on 12 of 13 charges related to the two sex assaults, including two counts of rape.

Prosecutors said Williams approached his first victim in August 2016 outside her apartment.

The victim, identified in court as Jane Doe 1 was afraid when Williams asked her, "Where's your husband?" as she approached her front door, the prosecutor said.

Williams then beat her, forced her into the apartment and dragged her into her bedroom where he raped her.

The victim testified that she felt her life was going to end.

The next day, Williams sexually assaulted a woman working as a prostitute in a room at a Motel 6 off Alvarado Road in La Mesa.

Williams got on the bed and asked Jane Doe 2, "Do you want to know what it feels like to die?" He then choked the victim until "she saw stars," according to testimony in the case.



San Diego police identified Williams through physical evidence found at a condo complex on Nobel Drive and investigators launched a manhunt for Williams, who has a criminal background in California and Texas.

In November 2016, Williams was arrested in Tolleson, Arizona after officers from Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force received a tip.

