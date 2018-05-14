Former Doctor Convicted of Murder and Released on Parole Sues For Loss of Liberty

NBC 7's Danielle Radin interviews a former doctor convicted of the second-degree murder of his wife. He says she choked to death on a lemon pastry. (Published 2 hours ago)

A former doctor who was convicted of murdering his wife and served years behind bars is suing the San Diego County Medical Examiner for loss of liberty and professional negligence.



Jacobs was convicted in 2000 of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Nadine Loucks, in their Carmel Mountain Ranch home.

He maintained then and now that his wife choked to death on a lemon pastry. A jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Jacobs spent 17 years in prison until a state parole board granted him release. He is now suing for $15 million in damages.

"The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on my wife, Nadine, was negligent," said Harvey Jacobs through a FaceTime call from Santa Barbara. "He did the autopsy the wrong way."

Jacobs was convicted of beating and strangling his wife. He told NBC 7 Monday that Nadine had been drinking alcohol and choked on a pastry during a bulimic eating frenzy.

“She choked and when I found her she was already dead on the kitchen floor," said Jacobs.



Jacobs claims the medical examiner cracked the larynx in the throat while conducting the autopsy. He also claims the medical examiner did steps backwards during the procedure.

He added he is filing the lawsuit to hold the medical professionals accountable, but he has a bigger goal in mind.

“When I win this lawsuit then I can go to the governor and get an exoneration," said Jacobs.



NBC 7 reached out to the medical examiner's office for comment. They said they cannot comment on litigation.