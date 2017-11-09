A construction was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he was rescued following a fall from a roof in University City.

The man was on top of a five-story building when he fell, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident occurred around 2:17 p.m. in the 7600 block of Palmilla Drive at the La Regencia Apartments.

Fire officials said the man slid down the roof when he took off some of the tiles.

He was lowered from the roof in approximately half an hour, SDFD said.

The man was wearing protective safety gear. He had pain in his wrist from the harness and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He is an employee of Preman Roofing, according to SDFD.

No other information was available.

